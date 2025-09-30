New attractions coming to South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 8 with new attractions, food, exhibits, and more.

The 12-day event will be held in Columbia through Oct. 19.

According to a release, this year’s fair will feature new food and drink creations, rides, a free circus, live music, competitions, and exhibits.

There will also be a special appearance by celebrity chef Sandra Lee.

For more information about the fair, including how to get tickets and a detailed calendar of events, visit the fair’s website.

