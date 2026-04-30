New bill aims to enhance child safety review process in North Carolina

RALEIGH — State lawmakers are taking action following the death of a 6-year-old girl in Charlotte, Dominique Moody, who was found dead last year in her east Charlotte home.

Police reported Moody endured severe abuse and lived in unsafe conditions while in Department of Social Services custody. In response, Rep. Carla Cunningham has introduced the Dominique Moody Safety Act, a bill designed to create a child care escalation team to provide an additional level of review for child safety.

The proposed child care escalation team would intervene in scenarios involving extensive child welfare history. These situations include cases with three or more child welfare reports within a year or three or more findings that a family is engaging in neglect.

The Dominique Moody Safety Act would also require the county Department of Social Services to respond to any findings made by the proposed child care escalation team.

Rep. Carla Cunningham, Rep. Allen Chesser and more have filed the Dominique Moody Safety Act: https://t.co/Pt0J9ORAn3 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 30, 2026

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