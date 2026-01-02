System failures blamed in death of 6-year-old girl from east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A court awarded custody of 6-year-old Dominique Moody to her aunt, Tonya McKnight, in 2021, but the decision ended tragically with a report of severe abuse leading to her death.

Moody was born on Jan. 20, 2019. Following concerns about her mother’s ability to care for her due to drug addiction and instability, a court granted McKnight sole legal and physical custody of Dominique.

Court records reveal no mention of the unsanitary and hazardous conditions present in McKnight’s home.

Police reports indicate that Dominique was found in a shocking state, weighing only 27 pounds at the time of her death, having been confined in a dog cage and bound with duct tape.

The home was described as infested with rats and roaches and cluttered with garbage, and some rooms had animal and human feces, creating a very hazardous living environment.

This situation raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the system meant to protect vulnerable children.

There was allegedly a lack of oversight, as court documents revealed no information on the home’s conditions when custody was granted to McKnight.

The serious nature of such neglect has led many, including family members of Dominique, to claim the system failed her.

Dominique’s family reported that they attempted to regain custody of the child and expressed disbelief at the circumstances that led to her suffering.

They have voiced their frustration over what they perceive as systemic failures to protect their loved one from abuse.

The family mentioned they had concerns about the aunt’s ability to care for her and felt ignored by the authorities.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services expressed their condolences, stating they “hearts break for the family, friends, and community impacted by the tragic death of this child.”

However, they did not disclose specifics about any prior interventions or the frequency of check-ins with the family.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

