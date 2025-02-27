New bill aims to regulate predatory towing in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a new bill aimed at curbing predatory towing practices across the state.

The proposed legislation seeks to regulate towing companies by requiring them to post clear parking rules, limit the distance a vehicle can be towed to 25 miles, and prohibit towing or booting of occupied vehicles.

“It’s one of those businesses that, you know, it’s very predatory in its own nature. It takes advantage of people,” said Juan Gutierrez, a Charlotte resident who experienced predatory towing.

Juan Gutierrez recounted his experience of being towed in Southend, where his car was taken for an hour and cost him roughly $400 to retrieve.

Anaiah Eubanks shared a similar story, stating her car was towed in NoDa for 23 hours, with the fee increasing from $350 to $390 overnight.

The bill also has similarities to Charlotte’s towing ordinance, which requires towing companies to have a person on call 24 hours a day and to make vehicles available within 45 minutes of a request.

A previous attempt to pass similar legislation failed in the statehouse, but supporters like Gutierrez are hopeful that this renewed effort will succeed.

The new bill represents a significant effort to address the concerns of residents who have faced unexpected and costly towing fees.

Lawmakers and affected individuals alike are pushing for change to protect consumers from these practices.

