New bill targets solar with regulations, supports nuclear and natural gas

A bill moving through the South Carolina Statehouse could make it easier to build new nuclear and natural gas plants while adding more regulation to the solar industry.

The South Carolina Energy Security is a comprehensive bill focused on setting energy goals for the next decade.

The bill calls for increased research into new nuclear technologies and strategies to make it easier for new power to connect to the grid.

It also requires small and mid-size solar projects to undergo the same level of review and regulation as large utility-scale projects.

Supporters say this will help protect rural communities from rapid land loss through solar expansion. However, opponents say this will slow the growth of renewable energy and make projects and the power they’d provide more costly.

