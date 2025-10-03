New Burke County school set to open in 2028

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Residents of Icard attended a community meeting on Tuesday to learn about a proposed new elementary school in Hildebran that will consolidate Hildebran and Icard elementary schools.

The meeting was the first of two scheduled to discuss the new two-story school, with the second meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Hildebran Elementary School.

The new school aims to combine the resources and student bodies of the two existing schools into a single, modern facility.

