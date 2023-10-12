New Catawba Nation chief seeks exit deal with developer

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The new Catawba Nation chief has made negotiations public as he attempts to split from the developer of the Catawba Two Kings Casino.

The Catawba Nation put out a news release on Wednesday saying that Chief Brian Harris is calling for Wallace Cheves’ Sky Boat Gaming to accept a “fair exit deal” to pave the way for the development of the casino. The construction of the full casino resort has been on hold due to scrutiny from the National Indian Gaming Commission, which said in December that the project violates federal law.

The Catawbas announced that the NIGC “cited the ground lease for the trust lands and other agreements that gave Sky Boat too much ownership control and management authority over the casino project.”

Keep reading here.

VIDEO: Document on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ shows how 2 Catawba Nation members were abandoned in Europe

Document on 'Antiques Roadshow' shows how 2 Catawba Nation members were abandoned in Europe





©2023 Cox Media Group