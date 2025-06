CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County commission has a new chairman.

Commissioners voted, 3-2, Monday night to name Jeff Jones the new head of the commission.

Jones was appointed to the seat to serve the remainder of former Commissioner Chris Measmer’s term.

Jones previously told Channel 9 he wants to serve as chairman to work with everyone and respect all commissioner opinions equally.

