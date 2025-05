CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County commissioners are expected to select a new chairman on Monday.

All eyes will be on new Commissioner Jeff Jones.

He was appointed to the seat by the Cabarrus Clerk of Courts after a judge found the original replacement pick to be invalid.

Jones is replacing Chris Measmer on the board.

Measmer is now in the state Senate.

VIDEO: Cabarrus County commissioners vote on Measmer’s replacement amid uncertainty

Cabarrus County commissioners vote on Measmer’s replacement amid uncertainty

©2025 Cox Media Group