New CMS policy ensures responsible AI use in classrooms

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of education is rolling out a new policy to help students use artificial intelligence in a beneficial way.

The district has been prioritizing the plan since last school year.

Channel 9 spoke to a school board member who said the policy is kind of a framework, which allows the superintendent to create specific guidelines that schools must follow that fit within the board’s policy.

For example, it said students should use AI as a supplemental resource, not a substitute and only with age-appropriate AI tools.

The policy also mandates the superintendent approves any AI system used to input student or staff data.

The policy states, “[AI] must never replace human interaction, creativity, or decision-making, but instead serve as a tool ... AI tools cannot be used to make final decisions of any kind without independent human judgement and oversight.” For instance, student placements, disciplinary actions or any other school- or student-related issues.

CMS School Board member Liz Monterrey-Duvall, At-large, told Channel 9’s Evan Donovan that the most important concern for the board was the privacy of student data.

“There are federal laws that protect student information,” she said. “It’s very important and delicate, sensitive information. So, as a district, we need to make sure we’re aware of those risks. And there may be risks that we don’t even know of that may evolve five or 10 years from now.”

Donovan also asked the school board member how the policy will prevent kids from using AI to cheat.

A middle schooler told Donovan you can just screenshot a problem or question and upload to AI, and it will answer it for you.

Monterrey-Duvall said the current plagiarism policy covers cheating, whether with AI or anything else, which would also be part of the AI training for students.

