New community coming to China Grove with homes in $300,000s to $400,000s range

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A new neighborhood is on the way in Rowan County.
Meritage Homes Plans to build 171 new homes in China Grove, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.
Grove Mill will have ranch-style and two-story homes.
Prices range from the high $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s.
The grand opening should be sometime late 2026.
