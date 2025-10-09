New community coming to China Grove with homes in $300,000s to $400,000s range

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A new neighborhood is on the way in Rowan County.

Meritage Homes Plans to build 171 new homes in China Grove, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

Grove Mill will have ranch-style and two-story homes.

Prices range from the high $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s.

The grand opening should be sometime late 2026.

