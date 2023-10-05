Project that would create 80 jobs, bring $114M in investment up for Rowan County incentives

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County appears to be in the mix for another large economic development project.

At its meeting on Monday, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners voted to schedule a public hearing for Oct. 16 to consider incentives for Project Crowe. County documents state the codenamed project calls for a $114 million investment, but the records note that number is preliminary.

Documents state the company behind Project Crowe is considering Rowan County for a new facility that would create 80 new jobs over the next three years.

