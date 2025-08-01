New docuseries to tell the story of recovery pilots after Helene

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A Wilmington entertainment company’s new Hurricane Helene docuseries is set to hit streaming platforms next spring.

“Air Angels: Flight Helene,” produced by Just Do Good Entertainment, will highlight the unsung heroes of Western North Carolina who responded to Hurricane Helene.

The five-episode series, focuses on the stories of individuals who took action following the hurricane’s impact in late September.

WWAY, our partner station in Wilmington, reported on Thursday afternoon, a meet-and-greet event was held with some of the pilots featured in the series.

During the event, New Hanover County Commissioner LeAnn Pierce presented certificates to the pilots, recognizing their contributions during the hurricane.

