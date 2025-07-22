Trump administration to create database for more accurate flood risk mapping

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is planning to develop a new database aimed at providing more precise locations of flash flooding risks.

This initiative comes in response to a study that found nearly half of the buildings that flooded in North Carolina over the past two decades were outside of FEMA’s designated hazard zones.

The study highlights a significant gap in current flood risk assessments, as evidenced by the unexpected flooding of a summer camp in Texas under similar circumstances.

The development of a new database could potentially improve flood risk predictions and help prevent future unexpected flood damage.

