New exit on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill closer to completion

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A new exit on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill is getting closer to completion.

That new interchange will be near mile marker 81 and will provide access to a new road.

The failed Panthers practice facility would have been located off of the exit before that deal fell through in 2022.

On Wednesday, the major of Rock Hill told Channel 9 they hadn’t found a buyer for the site yet.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the interchange should be completed by June.

