New facility in Statesville to be shuttered

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A cabinet maker has notified North Carolina officials of plans to close its Statesville plant. The move comes 20 months after the company announced its plans to create over 200 jobs there.

Dura Supreme Cabinetry said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification dated Nov. 19 that it would close its facility at 607 Meacham Road.

The closure, which will take place on Jan. 20, will result in the elimination of 74 full-time jobs, the WARN letter states.

Dura Supreme announced plans in March 2023 to create over 200 jobs at the building. The company occupied the space just months after another high-profile closure there.

