New federal program helps feed children in NC during summer months

NORTH CAROLINA — There’s a new program launching this summer in North Carolina to help feed families.

Many children rely on meals in school, so this will help fill the gap during the summer months.

SUN Bucks is a new federal program. Qualifying families will get $120 for each child to use at grocery stores and farmers markets. The money will be on a card that works like a debit card.

Many students will automatically qualify, while others need to apply. Families can use SUN Bucks on top of other benefits.

South Carolina is not part of the program.

