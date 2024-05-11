New fiscal year budget could bring parking changes throughout Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several parking changes are coming to the Queen City.

Currently, the city charges for street parking Monday through Saturday until 6 p.m.

This year’s new budget could make parking charges last until 10 p.m.

In 2023, the city started charging on Saturdays and increased the rate to $1.50 an hour.

The city hopes the changes will encourage more parking turnovers during busy hours from 6 to 10 p.m.

Charlotte may also begin to crack down on parking in the Dilworth and Wilmore neighborhoods.

With the immense growth and popularity of the South End, businesses and neighbors say people have started parking their cars near Dilworth and Wilmore homes, sometimes blocking driveways.

Local leaders are considering a pilot parking permit program for both neighborhoods.

This program is similar to some Uptown neighborhoods that require permits to park.

Leaders say it could go into effect in the summer or fall, and that how it will be enforced is still being decided.

