New food option opens at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE — There is a new food option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and for once, you won’t have to go through security.

It is called Queen Charlotte’s Kitchen, and it is located near baggage claim.

This is a first. @cltairport now has a food option without having to go through security @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/dG0sNG9o9p — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 13, 2023

Airport officials have previously said pre-check-in food and beverage options were lacking.

The new options are part of the airport renovation projects.

