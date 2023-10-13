Local

New food option opens at Charlotte Douglas Airport

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

Queen Charlotte's Kitchen

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — There is a new food option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and for once, you won’t have to go through security.

It is called Queen Charlotte’s Kitchen, and it is located near baggage claim.

Airport officials have previously said pre-check-in food and beverage options were lacking.

The new options are part of the airport renovation projects.

VIDEO: Airport workers report break-ins of their vehicles at Charlotte Douglas

Airport workers report break-ins of their vehicles at Charlotte Douglas

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read