New food option at Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE — This Nashville, Tennessee-style hot chicken concept has found a home at Optimist Hall. Poppycox has taken a 560-square-foot space, tucked between Marina’s Tapas and Enat Ethiopian.

Optimist Hall marks the first brick-and-mortar location for the brand. It’s set to open in October.

Charlotte native Michael Kocak founded Poppycox in 2022 as a delivery-only venture, which quickly evolved to pop-up events. The brand then branched out with a food truck.

“What started as a small family passion project has evolved into a brand that I’m so proud to debut at Optimist Hall,” Kocak says.

