Whataburger launches multi-year partnership with Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Whataburger is making its debut at Bank of America Stadium, offering fans complimentary Patty Melts and Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafreshers from its food truck ahead of the Carolina Panthers game Sunday.

The burger brand has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, aiming to enhance game day experiences with bold flavors and memorable fan interactions.

As part of the partnership, Whataburger plans to have a year-round impact across the Carolinas through initiatives focused on youth sports and community engagement.

