New healthy food option to debut in South End

CHARLOTTE — Toastique is putting the finishing touches on its South End restaurant that will debut July 20.

The artisan toast and juice franchise’s 1,800-square-foot location — its first in North Carolina — is at Vantage South End, 1120 S. Tryon St., Suite 150.

It will open at 8 a.m. on July 20, with $50 Toastique rewards being provided to the first 100 guests in line.

Toastique is known for its gourmet toast creations. There’s also acai bowls and smoothies, cold-pressed juices and coffee offerings.

