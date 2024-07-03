Charlotte Restaurant Week makes royal return this month

CHARLOTTE — Diners looking for delicious deals this summer can mark their calendars for the return of Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week from July 19-28.

This summer’s promotion features more than 100 restaurants around the Charlotte metro area offering three-course dining deals with prix fixe prices ranging from $30 to $50 per person.

Participating restaurants are in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Union, Lincoln, Catawba, Stanly, and York counties.

The restaurant lineup for the July edition features more than a dozen first-time participants, including 3rd & Fernwood in Midtown; The Bella Ciao, Pisco Gastrolounge, and Spice Charlotte in Uptown; Catalina Kitchen + Bar in Elizabeth; La Capital MX and Salted Melon Market & Eatery in South End; North Italia in South End and Ballantyne; Fin & Fino at Birkdale; Harp and Crown in Cornelius; Cranford Brothers Barbecue in Hickory; and Clover Harvest in Clover, South Carolina.

The list of participating restaurants and their special Queen’s Feast menus is available at charlotterestaurantweek.com.

Reservations are recommended and can be made through the website as well.

