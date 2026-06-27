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New initiative at Wake Forest University waives tuition for eligible students

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE PHOTO - Taxes and money
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Starting this fall, certain students will be able to attend Wake Forest University without worrying about paying tuition.

The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University initiative is for in-state undergrads.

The North Carolina Gateway to Wake Forest University offers:

  • Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income of $100,000 or less will receive financial aid covering tuition and standard living expenses.
  • Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $100,000 and $200,000 will receive financial aid covering tuition — only paying standard living expenses and applicable fees.
  • Admitted students from North Carolina with an annual family income between $200,000 and $300,000 will receive financial aid covering 50% of tuition. 

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