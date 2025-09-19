New innovation district hosts biotech conference in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Pearl, a new development in Charlotte, is anticipated to significantly boost economic growth and job creation in the region, according to supporters at the ‘Accelerating Life Sciences’ summit.

The Pearl is part of Charlotte’s expanding innovation and life sciences sector, which was a focal point at Thursday’s summit. The event highlighted how the Charlotte region can contribute to generating ideas and addressing major challenges.

The summit brought together key figures including Advocate Health CEO Gene Woods, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein, and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

