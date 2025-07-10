New law pauses water transfers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — A new North Carolina law is putting a pause on water transfers.

This includes Charlotte’s request to pull more water from the Catawba River, according to the Morganton Tribune.

The law puts a moratorium on large inter-basin water transfers until after March 2027.

The goal is to study the impacts of those transfers.

Charlotte Water said it wants to pull an extra 30 million gallons per day from the Catawba River.

They said it is to keep up with growth. However, opponents along the river are worried about drought and water shortages.

