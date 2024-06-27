New law puts twist on Charlotte’s Red Line project

CHARLOTTE — After weeks of positive momentum for the long embattled Red Line project, there is now a new twist in what looked like a straight line of track.

State lawmakers say Charlotte can’t buy land outside Mecklenburg County without the approval of each county and municipality with the railway that’s being acquired.

Both chambers approved a local bill, meaning it is now law. Governor Roy Cooper cannot sign or veto local bills.

Two weeks ago, Channel 9 reported when Charlotte filed paperwork with federal regulators saying the city plans to acquire 29 miles of Norfolk Southern’s O-Line for commuter rail.

For decades, the plan has been to bring the Red Line from Uptown Charlotte into Iredell County, specifically the Mount Mourne community. But the 29 miles referenced in the filing would go past that, into downtown Mooresville. That was something that hasn’t been discussed.

“Downtown Mooresville was built on that rail line,” state Senator Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County said. “In essence, the city of Charlotte would have control at least over the right away for downtown Mooresvile without an agreement put in place ahead of time.”

The filing caught Iredell County leaders by surprise, including Sawyer. She pushed for the local bill to pass. She says she is not trying to derail the project, but she thinks this isn’t something that can be ignored.

“I don’t want to blow up the deal,” she said. “I have been openly supportive of the deal. But if it should, it’s not my fault. It’s the framers of the foundational crack.”

Sawyer says the right of way along the rail varies from 25 to 100 feet on each side of the track.

Charlotte leaders met with Iredell and Mooresville leaders Thursday to try to smooth things over. Both sides described the meeting to Eyewitness News Reporter Joe Bruno as productive.

The city of Charlotte says the new law formalizes engagement that the city was already planning to do. A spokesperson stressed the filing with federal regulators was non-binding. The inclusion of downtown Mooresville’s track is in case there is a desire to expand rail in the future. The thought is it’s easier to add it in now than later.

“The potential opportunity to acquire the portion of the line that extends beyond the long-planned terminus of Mt. Mourne in no way indicates a change in the design of the line,” a spokesperson for the city of Charlotte said. “The only reason to purchase the line beyond Mt. Mourne would be to preserve the opportunity for future discussions with Mooresville and all local stakeholders.”

The city of Charlotte’s process to acquire the O-Line is separate from the design of the Red Line. The decision of where to place stations will ultimately be up to the Metropolitan Transit Commission, which includes representation from Mooresville.

Sawyer tells Channel 9 there is still no clarity as to why Iredell County was left out of the NDA and negotiations from the beginning but she says a good faith promise was made that Charlotte would work with Town of Mooresville and Iredell County moving forward.

The Red Line project ultimately hinges on a sales tax increase being approved by voters. A referendum would first need to be approved by the General Assembly. Senator Sawyer says the Senate has requested the framers of this deal to have all affected communities’ support with a clear and detailed plan that will be implemented if the referendum passes.

She said it will then be presented to caucus but there is no guarantee it will pass. Sawyer says the Senate does not intend to take up any new budgetary issues this session. That means any sales tax increase request won’t be considered until 2025.

(VIDEO: City of Charlotte reaches historic agreement for Red Line, records show)

All aboard: City of Charlotte reaches historic agreement for Red Line, records show

©2024 Cox Media Group