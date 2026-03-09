New Leash On Life program helps inmates, dogs find new beginnings

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — There’s been a lot of community support to help Catawba County dogs fine permanent homes.

Just as important, they hope to better prepare inmates for life outside the fence.

Naeem Mungro never thought his time at Catawba Correctional would include working with dogs. He believes the shelter dogs have taught him as much about himself as he has tried to help the dogs.

“Definitely life-changing,” Naeem said. “For me being incarcerated, it lets me take off the mask and get back to your natural self, so it’s great.”

The New Leash On Life program is a partnership between Catawba Correctional, Catawba Animals Services and Living Hope Canine Rescue, which has shared videos from the prison on social media in hopes of finding the dogs a forever home. So far, all the dogs have been adopted thanks to the training by the inmates.

“It provides them responsibility,” said Correctional Program Director Rebecca Jones. “It provides them a sense of home. It provides them a sense of normalcy.”

On Monday Channel 9 could see the inmate trainers with their dogs prior to the graduation. The hope is to make dogs more adoptable for the public.

Douglas Linn says the program is making a difference in his life and others.

“It’s reinforced patience,” said Linn. “You have to have a lot of patience with this and it has taught me to take a deep breath, step back and look at things differently.”

Dog trainers in the area have donated their time to teach inmates how to work with the dogs. One business owner, who was previously an inmate, even built a pen for the dogs at the prison.

