New NICU reading initiative helps boost brain development for premature babies.

CHARLOTTE — Research consistently shows that one of the most powerful things you can do for a baby is read to them, supporting early brain development, language skills, and emotional bonding.

At Levine Children’s Hospital, that impact is reaching even the tiniest patients through a new program bringing books into the NICU.

Wake Forest medical students Maya Clamp and Natalie Davis have partnered with Promising Pages to read to premature and medically fragile babies, offering comfort, stimulation, and connection in what can be a stressful environment for families.

“Because they’re still developing their brain, you might think that they’re not even paying attention to what’s going on around them, but they’re still little sponges,” said Clamp.

They say even the smallest infants benefit from hearing voices, changes in tone, and the rhythm of language — all of which support cognitive and language development.

The students say the reading sessions help parents, too, lowering stress and strengthening bonding during a difficult time.

And when families can’t be at the bedside, they’re grateful knowing someone is showing their baby love and attention.

All of the books used in the program come from Promising Pages, Channel 9’s partner in the “9 Books for Kids” drive.

The organization works to get books into the hands of children who may not otherwise have access.

Donations are being accepted through April 30 at any local Ashley store or ER Services.

©2026 Cox Media Group