Driver swerves to miss cat, hits home

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory are investigating a crash after a car slammed into a home Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck happened along Seventh Avenue Southeast, damaging the front door of the home.

Neighbors say the driver swerved to miss a cat, causing her to go off the road and strike the home.

Police say first responders were checking to make sure the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

No one was home at the time and building inspectors are ensuring the home is safe to enter.

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