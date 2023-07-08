New owner of Inner Peaks brand eyes NoDa site, further expansion

CHARLOTTE — The new owner of Inner Peaks plans to grow the brand in the Charlotte market.

Climbing Collective CEO Matthew Barnett says negotiations are ongoing for an indoor climbing facility in NoDa. Renovations are nearly complete at Inner Peaks Matthews, and the South End location will also undergo a facelift in the future.

Those moves come about seven months after the New York-based fitness company acquired Inner Peaks. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Husband-and-wife team Doug Cosby and Page Lee launched Inner Peaks in 1998. They are staying on with Climbing Collective as part of the executive team.

Climbing Collective looks to create synergies between existing operators’ experience and its own business insights and ability to launch climbing gyms on an expedited schedule.

VIDEO: Soaring to new heights at Inner Peaks

