New patrol boat helps sheriff keep people safe on the water

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has a new boat to help keep people safe on the water.

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz rode along with Sheriff Travis Allen Friday as he patrolled High Rock Lake.

“We are laid back as you can tell, but it’s starting to change,” Allen said.

He wants to ensure they are equipped to handle that change.

“We want to be proactive,” Allen said.

The sheriff’s office’s new Fluid Watercraft patrol boat is equipped with night vision and radars.

“There’s not any water that this boat cannot navigate,” Allen said.

That is a feature important to any type of rescue.

“The biggest thing this year has been stranded boaters,” DEPUTY HOWARD. “I mean, we’ve dealt with that, all across the board.”

Master Deputy Howard Dearth said his mission is simple: Safety.

The sheriff’s office hopes their presence will help the community feel safe while having fun.

“You have to be here for the people,” said Howard about the High Rock Lake community.

