New permit rules coming for NoDa street vendors under 6-month pilot program

CHARLOTTE — Street vendors in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood will need a permit to operate for the next six months due to a new pilot program approved by city leaders.

The program, set to begin by late July, requires vendors to apply for a permit costing up to $100, with a $500 fine for non-compliance.

This initiative will specifically restrict vendors selling food, drinks, and CBD products from operating on certain streets in NoDa.

“I think that’s something that’s unfair,” said Zakariae Laachir, who invested $35,000 in his juice truck, which will be affected by the new rules.

Laachir, who opened his beverage truck two months ago, expressed his concerns about the new restrictions, as his business will no longer be able to operate along North Davidson.

“The policy to me is just putting restrictions on the way people make their living,” said Aura Bass, a street vendor who sells dream catchers and necklaces.

Bass, who sells art and will need a permit, mentioned that the cost of the permit might not be worth it for many vendors, as their earnings can be inconsistent and depend heavily on the weather.

The city has stated that during the pilot program, they will work with impacted vendors to help them adjust to the new regulations.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council to vote on permit plan for NoDa street vendors

