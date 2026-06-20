New president takes helm of Novant Health’s Charlotte Region

CHARLOTTE — After spending nearly a decade helping shape Atrium Health’s growth in Charlotte, Chris Bowe is back in the Queen City. This time he’s leading Novant Health ‘s Charlotte region.

Bowe joined Novant in October as president of its Triad market. Earlier this month, he was named president of the Charlotte region .

Bowe brings nearly 30 years of healthcare experience to the role, including almost a decade in the local market, where he served as chief operating officer and later president of Atrium Health’s Greater Charlotte region.

Bowe began his healthcare career as a physical therapist, a role he said shaped his leadership style. Through his leadership positions at Atrium and, more recently, Novant, he said that perspective has reinforced the importance of delivering collaborative, community-centered care.

In a recent interview with CBJ, Bowe talked about how he sees the local healthcare market and what he’ll be focusing on first. Read the story here.

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