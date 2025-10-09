New program brings mental health services to Charlotte’s streets

CHARLOTTE — A Home For All is launching a new pilot program, called Wellness Without Walls, that will bring psychiatric teams to the streets of Charlotte to help people experiencing homelessness.

The program, supported by United Way of Greater Charlotte, is designed to increase access to mental health treatment by meeting individuals where they are, rather than requiring them to travel to traditional healthcare facilities.

“Wellness Without Walls is a powerful example of what happens when the community leads the way,” United Way’s Director of Housing Solutions O’Shauna Hunter said in a release.

Two days a week, Roof Above and Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte outreach teams will work with an Atrium Health psychiatrist and nurse to target people 18 and older needing mental health services.

The United Way of Greater Charlotte CEO says the goal is to make mental health services easy and accessible for our homeless neighbors.

The goal is to treat 20 patients each month. The program also aims to reduce emergency department utilization and help clients transition out of unsheltered homelessness.

“The psychiatrists will build off the trust that those street outreach teams have already built with our unsheltered neighbors, and begin to offer them access to services with the hope that those who are in need of mental health care will agree to entering not only treatment, but also agree to accepting medication which will help them stabilize their mental health conditions,” Kathryn Firmin-Sellers, United Way of Greater Charlotte’s president and CEO, said.

Grants from SteelFab, Duke Energy and the Merancas Foundation helped make the program possible.

