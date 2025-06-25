New program launches to make solar energy more affordable in Meck County

CHARLOTTE — A new initiative called Solarize Charlotte Mecklenburg is launching Wednesday night in Mecklenburg County to make solar energy more affordable for homes and businesses.

The program aims to reduce the cost of installing residential and commercial solar systems through group purchasing, which allows participants to save money by buying in bulk.

The effort is part of a broader mission to promote green energy across the county, helping residents save on their energy bills while also enhancing the resilience of the local power grid.

Those interested in learning more about the program can attend a meeting Wednesday night at the Innovation Barn or sign up through the program’s website.

By facilitating access to solar technology, Solarize Charlotte Mecklenburg hopes to contribute to a more sustainable and economically efficient energy future for the community.

