New program offers temporary housing for pets of domestic violence victims

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — For many people, their pets are considered part of their family and leaving them behind in a dangerous situation is out of the question. Even if that means staying in a dangerous environment themselves.

That’s why Sgt. Brian Eggers said he wanted to bring a new domestic violence assistance program to those in Cabarrus County.

“They’re basically giving these domestic violence victims options,” Sgt. Eggers said. “They’re worried about what’s going to happen to their cat or dog when it gets left behind.”

Up to 70% of domestic violence victims have pets and of those with pets, up to 71% report that their pets have been abused or killed.

Research indicates that up to 65% of domestic violence victims delay leaving a dangerous situation because they don’t know where to place or how to protect their pets.

Some survivors even return to the dangerous situation for this reason.

“Most of times, our domestic violence shelters do a great job in getting people out of their situations, but where they have problems is housing animals,” Sgt. Eggers said.

Sgt. Eggers told Channel 9 the new safe haven program will bridge that gap. Offering temporary rehoming and boarding for the pets of domestic violence victims while they seek safe shelter and stability.

The Cabarrus County Animal Control Division is working with local vets and boarding programs to make sure this option is available to survivors 365 days a year.

“Animal control is on call 24/7, so we’re available, you know, whenever needed, as far as implementing this program and helping people to get out of those situations,” Sgt. Eggers said.

The sheriff’s office said many people want to help but the best way to keep locations safe and private is to donate to CVAN for victims of Domestic Violence or to the Cabarrus County Animal Shelter for support of the animals.

Eligibility requirements can be found here.

WATCH: Domestic violence expert says CMS employee poisoning case reveals critical warning signs

Domestic violence expert says CMS employee poisoning case reveals critical warning signs

©2025 Cox Media Group