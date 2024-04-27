New restaurant, candle company opens in Uptown food hall

CHARLOTTE — Two local entrepreneurs and recent graduates of the Charlotte Hub for Inclusivity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship program opened this week at The Market at 7th Street.

Owners Aubrey LaGrand of Flows Grand Candles and Gifts and Blanca Gonzalez of International Truck of Tacos have been awarded merit-based residencies.

The HIIVE was made possible by the City of Charlotte’s Small Business Ecosystem Parter Grant Fund, Charlotte Center City Partners, and partners in the local business community.

Charlotte’s D3 Studio and builder Stanwick Dunham collaborated with the food hall to create the new spaces.

International Truck of Tacos will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Flows Grand Candles and Gifts will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Online shopping will also be available.

