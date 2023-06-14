Food hall, entertainment venue, set to open in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A project called The Power House is set to open in less than two weeks in Rock Hill, which will bring new dining options, as well as entertainment to the former Bleachery mill, our partners at CN2 reported.

A group working on the project made sure to include glimpses of history, alongside the new eateries at the historic site.

“It was filled with four-story boilers and lots of equipment , catwalks from side to side,” said Tara Sherbert, with The Sherbert Group.

The Power House food hall and entertainment area will open to the public on June 23 with a grand-opening celebration set for June 29.

