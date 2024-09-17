New restaurants pop up as others close for good

CHARLOTTE — As more closures piled on in Charlotte’s food and craft-beer scenes, a plethora of restaurants opened their doors across the region in August.

First: the closures. Among the restaurants to shutter last month was Rocksalt at Park Road Shopping Center. That seafood spot had been in business there for nearly 10 years, but “reached that point where it is no longer tenable to operate as a full-service restaurant,” it posted on social media.

Other closures across the Charlotte area in recent weeks include Cold Hearted Gelato in Plaza Midwood, Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co. in Concord, Firehawk Brewpub in Mount Holly and Italian chain Buca di Beppo in Pineville. There also was turnover in Camp North End last month.

As for new restaurants in August, Dilworth Tasting Room opened its third location in Plaza Midwood; brunch restaurant Biscuit Belly opened in Elizabeth; and The Bowl at Ballantyne added Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack and Harriet’s Hamburgers to the mix.

And others are still to come.

For a closer look at the last month’s restaurant and brewery news around town, check out the latest installment of Restaurant Bites on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group