New rules in place at Myrtle Beach after Labor Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season, and it also means the end of those summer rules in Myrtle Beach.

Starting Tuesday, you won’t just see lower prices at hotels. Dogs and bicycles will now be allowed on the beach at any time of day.

Beachgoers can also now use larger tents and canopies, as long as they’re set up safely and they’re smaller than 12 feet by 12 feet. Those items can’t be set up before 8 a.m.

Alcohol and glass containers still aren’t allowed on the beach at any time.

