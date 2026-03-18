New search scheduled for missing 19-year-old in Rockingham

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to conduct a new search this Friday for 19-year-old Anthony Hoey, who has been missing for more than six weeks.

Anthony was last seen on Feb. 1 near his mother’s home in Rockingham during a winter storm that covered the region in ice. During the initial investigation, search dogs tracked Anthony’s scent from the front door of the residence to the street.

Family members later discovered his bookbag with clothes inside near the home, but his mobile phone is missing, and no one has heard from him since he disappeared.

“The East Coast was kinda closed. We were blanketed with ice,” said Antwan Hoey, Anthony’s father, regarding the conditions when his son was last seen.

Anthony grew up in Gastonia and attended Ashbrook High School before moving to Rockingham in October to stay with his mother. Since the disappearance, his father, Antwan, has distributed fliers throughout Gaston County with a focus on the neighborhood near Linwood and Garrison Boulevard. Antwan said the situation is unprecedented for his family.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Antwan said. He noted that the ongoing search has impacted his ability to work and rest. “Missing a lot of work looking for him. Not really being able to sleep much,” Hoey said.

The missing 19-year-old is the oldest of six children and played a significant role in the household. Antwan said his son typically maintains regular contact with his parents.

“He has five younger siblings who look up to him, whom he basically helped me and his mom raise,” Antwan said. “He has never gone more than two or three days without talking to me.”

The lead investigator for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said he can’t say if Anthony is in danger. While family members expressed fears that he may be in distress, both his mother and father stated they believe he can return home safely.

In addition to the efforts in Rockingham and Gastonia, family members have posted fliers in the University area of Charlotte, where Anthony has friends.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to launch another search for Anthony this Friday. Investigators said they hope to spot evidence that may have been overlooked during earlier efforts.

Antwan said he is looking for any clarity the new search might provide. “I think this search is going to, if nothing, give us some answers,” he expressed.

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