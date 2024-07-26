New signs will warn people of danger at creek where EMT, son died

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Warning signs are going up along a popular creek where an EMT and her baby drowned last weekend in Caldwell County.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty went to Wilson Creek Friday and uncovered why it can be so dangerous for swimmers.

Lloyd Thorbergson said he visited Wilson Creek more than 100 times while growing up in Morganton. He lives in Wisconsin now but came back to the wilderness area this summer.

“I remember how slippery these rocks used to be,” he told Faherty. “I’m down here on vacation with my wife and kid and explaining stories to them about how dangerous it can be.”

Chelsea Jackson and her one-year-old son died on July 20 in this area of Wilson Creek nicknamed the “bathtub.” Jackson was an EMT in the Rock Hill area and was visiting the creek with family when firefighters said she and the baby fell into the water while walking along the rocks.

Chelsea Jackson and her son, Oliver. First responders tried to resuscitate them but both the woman and her child were pronounced dead. The woman’s mother identified the two victims as Chelsea Jackson and her baby, Oliver.

Lisa Jennings with the U.S. Forest Service showed Faherty the signs now going up along Wilson Creek.

Wilson Creek warning signs Lisa Jennings with the U.S. Forest Service holds signs going up along Wilson Creek.

They read “Danger! Serious Injury and Death Have Occurred Here.”

The signs also list the specific dangers, which include powerful water, slick rocks, underwater hazards and warn about climbing and jumping at the waterfall.

The sheriff’s office requested the signage to keep families safe.

Firefighters said there have been four deaths over the last three years.

Jennings spoke with Faherty about the dangerous currents on the creek.

“They will look calm on the surface but under the water, you’ll get the spinning currents that will take people from the top underneath these caverns and boulders,” Jennings said. “That’s the dangerous part.”

She said heavy rain miles away in the mountains can also cause the creek to quickly rise.

A Charlotte family visiting the creek Friday afternoon kept a close eye on their kids.

“It’s beautiful but the rocks are slick and it’s steep,” said Kelsey Faber, a mother. “It’s a lot of fun but there’s also the potential for people to get hurt.”

The U.S. Forest Service also suggests people wear life jackets while in the creek.

They’re hoping to have all the new signage up over the next few weeks.

