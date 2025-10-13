New species of mussel found in North Carolina streams

CHARLOTTE — A new species of mussel was discovered in North Carolina streams.

The Ligodonta obscura, or solstice creekmussel, was identified by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission after a specimen collected in 2016 showed unique shell traits and genetic markers, distinguishing it from other known species.

“We noticed that some of the shell characteristics... particularly the internal teeth, did not align with those of the green floater,” said Landscape Conservation Coordinator Brena Jones. “We were able to use genetic analysis to confirm that [this mussel] was indeed a unique species in its own taxonomic group.”

The solstice creekmussel can be found within a 4-mile stretch of a stream in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River system, making it at high conservation risk.

“Freshwater mussels, including the solstice creekmussel, play a crucial role in cleaning waterways and are indicators of waterway health, highlighting the importance of protecting their habitats,” said Aquatic Wildlife Diversity Coordinator Michael Perkins.

