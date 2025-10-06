New Statesville ordinance requires permit for soliciting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Starting this month, soliciting inside the Statesville city limits will require a permit.

An ordinance that passed in August officially went into effect at the beginning of October, the Statesville Record reports.

The new ordinance requires a $50 permit to sell or panhandle. Permit applications must be submitted 15 days in advance. Otherwise, solicitors will face fines.

“These updates give the Statesville Police Department the tools to verify who is soliciting, respond quickly to complaints, and ensure both residents and legitimate businesses are protected,” Statesville Police Chief David Onley said.

The permit will be available to purchase through the Statesville Police Department. The permits are required for anyone who wishes to go door-to-door to sell products or services, approach people in public to promote goods, or solicit donations for a business or organization, according to the Statesville Record.

Officials said the ordinance is for public safety and to protect private property rights. It limits solicitors, peddlers, and panhandlers.

The Statesville Record reports that the ordinance does not apply to those begging for money. It also does not apply to panhandlers, local schools, religious or charitable organizations that are based in Iredell County.

“They will not and cannot be issued permits. This is strictly for individuals selling items or requesting donations for nonprofit entities and does not apply to selling items at commercial establishments,” Onley said.

Permit applications include background checks and the disclosure of personal details and employer information. If a solicitor’s application is approved, they will receive a photo ID that will be required to be worn and visible while soliciting, the Statesville Record reports.

The new ordinance also bans soliciting between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday.

WATCH: Statesville City Council to decide on controversial data center project

Statesville City Council to decide on controversial data center project

©2025 Cox Media Group