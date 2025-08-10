Permits now required for Statesville panhandlers and solicitors

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Panhandlers and solicitors in Statesville are now required to have permits, following a new ordinance passed by the Statesville City Council on Monday.

The ordinance mandates that anyone wishing to solicit funds within the city limits must obtain a permit from the police department. The cost of the permit is set at $50.

The ordinance aims to regulate begging, panhandling, or soliciting contributions within Statesville, The Statesville Record & Landmark reports.

