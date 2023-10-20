New home for statue of Queen Charlotte unveiled at CLT airport

CHARLOTTE — Visitors to the new eastside terminal at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will get a big glimpse at the Queen City’s namesake.

The Queen Charlotte statue that first lived outside of the airport terminal has been restored and moved to its new home in the CLT terminal. An unveiling of the statue took place Friday morning.

The statue itself is a 15-foot-tall bronze sculpture atop a 30-foot plinth.

“It’s a wonderful day as Queen Charlotte is back to welcome visitors to her city once again,” said CLT Chief Executive Officer Haley Gentry in a statement on Friday. “Through all the construction, the development and growth, Queen Charlotte has been the constant. We are thrilled to bring her back inside so she can faithfully watch as we continue to build an Airport fit for the Queen.”

It’s an art installation that’s part of the airport’s $4 billion improvement program, which includes concourse renovations, and expansions to the roadways, airfield, and terminal.





