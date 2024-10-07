New stores coming to Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — Five new stores are opening soon at Concord Mills.

The shopping mall announced on Monday that a new locally-roasted coffee shop is now open, and four new retail stores and a “fun center” for kids will be opening soon.

Mean Mug just opened near Rack Room Shoes, and the shopping center says it roasts its coffee in shop.

These are the stores coming to Concord Mills, but no official opening dates have been announced yet.

Cavender’s Boot City - opening at Entrance 5

HEYDUDE - opening next to Oakley

Hi Level Fashion - opening next to DTLR

BoxLunch - opening next to Kids FootLocker

Kids Jungle Playground will bring a center for kids to “play, learn, and exercise” while providing an option for birthday parties. That will open near Entrance 6.

Just a few months ago, the shopping center four new stores, including Pandora and a Lacoste Outlet.

You can see a full directory of stores at Concord Mills by clicking this link.

