Concord Mills mall welcomes 4 new stores

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Mills mall has four new stores.

Chinese lifestyle retailer MINISO, Pandora, Lacoste Outlet and the Royal Reflections salon are all now open.

The Lacoste Outlet is the only outlet the retailer has in the state.

The mall says more stores are also coming soon, including DTLR, Hi Level Fashion, Ice Box Jewelers, and Pics & Prints.

