New ‘stores open’ signs go up in Marshville amid business concerns

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — New signs went up in Marshville this week after at least one downtown business expressed frustration over a construction project at their doorstep. The new signs read “Stores Open Through Construction.”

Last week, Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with the owners of Pink Dahila on Main Street. They said the town did not notify them that the work on the streetscape project was about to start.

The owners said the construction has hurt business. The town manager told Esposito he did order some banners to be placed in the area to help notify people of the construction.

He had said it’s the largest project the town has ever seen and hopes it will revitalize downtown.

